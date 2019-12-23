Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 475,167 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,167 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for 1.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.02% of Kellogg worth $168,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,920,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,015,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,557,000 after purchasing an additional 262,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,049,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,742 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $40,456,106. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.