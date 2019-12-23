Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 68,221 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,221 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Flowserve worth $60,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

