Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 90,380 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,380 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Parker-Hannifin worth $159,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $206.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.64 and its 200 day moving average is $178.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $212.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.