BidaskClub Downgrades Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Hold

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $116.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $65.90 and a one year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 486.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,126,000 after buying an additional 1,700,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 959,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,599,000 after acquiring an additional 604,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 533,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

