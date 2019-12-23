BidaskClub Upgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

ACGL stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

