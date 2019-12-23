BigUp Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One BigUp coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar. BigUp has a total market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007148 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.