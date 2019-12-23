BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0061

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. BitCoen has a total market cap of $42,646.00 and $393.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.02502166 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

