Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $197.01 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $197.01 or 0.02595935 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Coinsuper, CoinTiger and BTC Trade UA. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $1.83 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,587.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00568281 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000504 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,182,400 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

