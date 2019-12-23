Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $94.74 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $94.74 million and $12.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00071314 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Instant Bitex, Exmo and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00385810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00092208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001448 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, QuadrigaCX, BitBay, Coinnest, Bitlish, Coinone, Binance, TDAX, Crex24, DSX, BitMarket, OKEx, Negocie Coins, C2CX, Upbit, Zebpay, Exrates, BitFlip, Koineks, Ovis, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Bithumb, Graviex, Bit-Z, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Bitsane, Braziliex, Korbit, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Exmo and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

