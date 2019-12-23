Bitcore Market Capitalization Reaches $2.39 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and QBTC. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,576.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01748017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02575899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00553553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00637114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010975 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00387441 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,000,528 coins and its circulating supply is 17,499,569 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Exrates, Bit-Z, QBTC, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

