Bitradio Reaches One Day Volume of $69.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a market cap of $167,003.00 and $69.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001045 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,255,838 coins and its circulating supply is 8,255,834 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

