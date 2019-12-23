Bitvolt (VOLT) Hits One Day Volume of $12.00

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bitvolt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitvolt has a total market cap of $2,513.00 and $12.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitvolt Coin Profile

VOLT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co.

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

