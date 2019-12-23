BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.53. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 6,991,141 shares.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 146,078 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BlackBerry by 13,977.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

