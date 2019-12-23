Blakecoin Market Cap Reaches $24,633.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $24,633.00 and $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 79.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,570.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01764531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.02599243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00558730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00636236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055794 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00387952 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,216 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.