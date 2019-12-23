BLAST Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,597.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $38,597.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00047537 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003818 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000672 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 55,610,729 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

