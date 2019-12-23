Block Array Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $187.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Block Array has a total market cap of $11,781.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block Array token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Block Array has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00038484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.01 or 0.06232624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

