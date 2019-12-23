Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd (CVE:BXR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $959,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Cambodia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Mazama copper deposit located in Okanogan County, Washington State; and the Castel copper project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

