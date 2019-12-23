BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. BMC Stock reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMCH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,779. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMCH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. 2,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,240. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

