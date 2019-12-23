BMO Capital Markets Raises WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $15.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

