Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $322.75 price target (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $445.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.41.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $328.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.20 and its 200 day moving average is $357.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,575,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

