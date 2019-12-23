BOOM Reaches Market Cap of $691,062.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $691,062.00 and approximately $18,537.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,982,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,921,314 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

