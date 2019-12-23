Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.52 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

