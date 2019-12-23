Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) versus Bojangles (NYSE:BOJA) Financial Contrast

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Bojangles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.41% -19.76% 9.50% Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Bojangles shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Bojangles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and Bojangles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.49 $154.90 million $3.93 10.68 Bojangles $547.44 million 1.10 $72.00 million $0.83 19.39

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Bojangles. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bojangles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bojangles has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brinker International and Bojangles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 9 12 0 2.43 Bojangles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International presently has a consensus price target of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Bojangles.

Summary

Bojangles beats Brinker International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

