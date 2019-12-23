British American Tobacco Plc Ads Plans Dividend of GBX 50.75 (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,280.50 ($43.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,964.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,918.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,222 ($42.38).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

BATS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.