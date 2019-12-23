Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $219,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,633. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

