Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares also reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,491. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $415.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.