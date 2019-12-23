Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $618.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 342,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,260. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $689,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

