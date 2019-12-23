Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce sales of $75.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.20 million and the highest is $81.85 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $86.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $316.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $328.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $299.49 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $329.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 485.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 473,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 392,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 297,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 271,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

