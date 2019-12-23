Brokerages Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts predict that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in NetApp by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 291.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

