Brokerages Anticipate Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $80.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Novanta has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 13.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 149.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

