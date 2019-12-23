Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.46). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 161,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,522. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $164.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.