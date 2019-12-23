Brokerages Expect AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. AGNC Investment reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after buying an additional 2,995,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,108,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,469,000 after purchasing an additional 963,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,390,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

AGNC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 1,603,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

