Brokerages Expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to post $834.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $837.10 million and the lowest is $831.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $840.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

AIT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.