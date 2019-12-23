Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $60.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BancFirst an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANF shares. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

BANF opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $561,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after buying an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BancFirst by 13.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BancFirst by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

