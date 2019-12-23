Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.65. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

CLR traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,119. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 252.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 154.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 832,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.