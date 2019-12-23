Brokerages Expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Masco posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 249,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

