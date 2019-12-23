Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

