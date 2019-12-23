Brokerages Set CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Target Price at $18.83

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 18,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

