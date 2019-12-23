Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Target Price at C$1.20

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.20.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. Research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.