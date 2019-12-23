Brokerages Set Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Price Target at $18.68

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $388.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 178.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.