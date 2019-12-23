Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) PT at GBX 1,765

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765 ($23.22).

HIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

HIK opened at GBX 2,016 ($26.52) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,927.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,898.32.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

