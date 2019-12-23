Brokerages Set Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $96.31

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.