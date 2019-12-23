Brokerages Set Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT at $32.63

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCAF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $37.50 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $23.14 on Friday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

