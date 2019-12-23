Brokers Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of WAL opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

