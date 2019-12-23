Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BF/B. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Brown-Forman from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Brown-Forman stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Brown-Forman’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

