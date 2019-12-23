CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) – Stock analysts at First Analysis issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CalAmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 20th. First Analysis analyst R. Department forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. First Analysis has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $404.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 84.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

