California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will announce sales of $171.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. California Water Service Group posted sales of $167.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full year sales of $709.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $710.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.35 million, with estimates ranging from $735.70 million to $739.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CWT opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 456,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

