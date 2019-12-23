Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 4.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $653,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,308,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,429 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,645,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,996,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after buying an additional 978,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,559,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after buying an additional 134,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.