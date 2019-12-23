Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $336.38

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$336.38 and last traded at C$335.40, with a volume of 118135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$333.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$346.00 to C$356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$338.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$318.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$309.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$233,680.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

