Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

CSWC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 89,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,124,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

